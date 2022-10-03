GSK (NYSE:GSK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded GSK from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GSK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,700.00.

GSK Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GSK has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in GSK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

