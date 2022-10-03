Grin (GRIN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $83,674.00

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Grin has a total market cap of $5.04 million and $83,674.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0593 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,587.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00274262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00139837 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.02 or 0.00719964 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.97 or 0.00592608 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 84,962,483 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

