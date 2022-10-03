Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 10,505 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,505 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 70,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,057,501. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08.

