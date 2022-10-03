Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 229.4% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Paychex by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paychex stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.11. 11,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.05. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.
In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.18.
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
