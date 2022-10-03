Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $5.43 on Monday, hitting $224.69. 52,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,277. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.69 and a 200 day moving average of $246.14. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

