Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,728,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,412,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 15.1% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 1.48% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Performance

SHV stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.85. The company had a trading volume of 38,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,449. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.84 and a one year high of $110.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.02 and a 200-day moving average of $110.10.

Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

