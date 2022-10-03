Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 6,006 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,954 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Starbucks by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $84.97. 83,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,263,091. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $97.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.45.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.44.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

