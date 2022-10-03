Grimes & Company Inc. Has $9.41 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Biogen by 88.2% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.50.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB stock traded down $5.96 on Monday, hitting $261.04. The company had a trading volume of 36,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,224. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.53. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $290.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

