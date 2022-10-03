Grimes & Company Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 310,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Coupang by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Coupang by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Coupang by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Coupang by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Coupang by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $1,712,942.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,558,940 shares in the company, valued at $36,516,073.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,893,006. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coupang to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.99.

Coupang Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

