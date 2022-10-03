Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 0.9% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $18,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1,063.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 41,737 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after buying an additional 2,244,470 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.93. The stock had a trading volume of 54,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $122.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.89. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

