Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 7,708 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,527,226,000 after buying an additional 529,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,249 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,999,000 after acquiring an additional 68,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.77. The stock had a trading volume of 47,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.95 and a 200 day moving average of $96.57. The company has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $128.85.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

