Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 1,136 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture Trading Up 2.1 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.26.

ACN traded up $5.45 on Monday, reaching $262.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,062. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.44 and a 200-day moving average of $297.40. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $254.27 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $166.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

