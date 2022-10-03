Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Short Interest Up 14.5% in September

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the August 31st total of 63,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $4,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,149. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 9.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 143,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 408.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 42,951 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 129.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 124,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 70,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 487.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 229,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 137,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Price Performance

AJX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 130,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.44). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Ajax Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.38%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 240.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJX. StockNews.com cut Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Great Ajax from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

