GraniteShares Advisors LLC Purchases 486 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 39,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,612,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 79,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.58. 18,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.87.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

