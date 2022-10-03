GraniteShares Advisors LLC Purchases 2,391 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 846.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,811,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,453 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $4,435,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 276.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 527,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 387,665 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,528,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,414,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 163,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of BRMK stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $5.04. 33,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,099. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 64.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.67%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 142.37%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

