GraniteShares Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $918,234,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after buying an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Accenture by 8,042.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,713,000 after buying an additional 915,910 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.26.

Shares of ACN traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $262.22. The stock had a trading volume of 23,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,062. The firm has a market cap of $165.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $254.27 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.44 and a 200 day moving average of $297.40.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

