GraniteShares Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of USA Compression Partners worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USAC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,012,000. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 36,517.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 106,997 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 36.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 65,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares during the period. 22.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USAC shares. StockNews.com upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Mizuho started coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE USAC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.61. 648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $20.14.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $171.46 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -724.11%.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

