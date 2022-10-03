GraniteShares Advisors LLC Increases Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of New Mountain Finance worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,087,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after acquiring an additional 654,394 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,625,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,182,000 after purchasing an additional 649,641 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,204,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 129,653 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth $738,000. Institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

New Mountain Finance Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NMFC stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.64 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 45.29% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

Featured Articles

