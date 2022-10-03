GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund accounts for approximately 1.7% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARDC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 87.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

ARDC traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 627 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,378. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $16.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

