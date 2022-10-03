GraniteShares Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $11.77 on Monday, hitting $455.78. 28,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,071. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $443.64 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $515.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $541.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Bank of America cut their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

