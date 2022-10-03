GraniteShares Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the quarter. Western Asset High Income Fund II accounts for approximately 1.5% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIX. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 232,525.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 12,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:HIX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.48. 5,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,465. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.13%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

