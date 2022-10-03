GraniteShares Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 2.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 118,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 43,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 5.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of RITM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,410. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 50.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

