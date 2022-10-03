GraniteShares Advisors LLC Acquires 5,064 Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 127,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 33,997 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 581,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 18,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FINS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.43. 308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,993. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $17.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

