GraniteShares Advisors LLC Acquires 1,692 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 131.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $654,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.5 %

ARI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.26. 70,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a current ratio of 38.24. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.89%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

