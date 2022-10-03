Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$101.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$110.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$102.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of GRT.UN opened at C$66.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$76.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$83.65. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$64.73 and a twelve month high of C$105.79. The stock has a market cap of C$4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.2583 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

