Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,656 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $19,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $177.13 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.86.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

