Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Chart Industries worth $20,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Chart Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter worth $2,344,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter worth $1,259,000. First American Trust FSB increased its position in Chart Industries by 9.4% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 19,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 150.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Price Performance

NYSE:GTLS opened at $184.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.36 and a beta of 1.45. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $218.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.50 and a 200 day moving average of $177.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Chart Industries to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.36.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.