Granite Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $17,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 82,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Vertical Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 2.1 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $248.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.80 and a 200 day moving average of $272.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

