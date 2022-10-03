Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,187 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Methanex accounts for approximately 1.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Methanex worth $27,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth $6,108,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Methanex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Methanex by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 49,524 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth about $1,101,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Methanex by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,515,000 after acquiring an additional 98,382 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Price Performance

MEOH stock opened at $31.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.35. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). Methanex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MEOH shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their target price on Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Methanex from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Methanex Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Stories

