Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,989 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.38% of Inari Medical worth $13,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,995,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,518,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $72.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.21. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.04 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NARI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $2,159,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,515,239.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $2,159,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,515,239.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,204 shares of company stock valued at $11,677,586 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inari Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.