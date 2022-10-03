Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 5,328 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Grace & White Inc. NY trimmed its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after buying an additional 14,421 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,919,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,953. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.81 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

