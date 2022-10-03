Grace & White Inc. NY Raises Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Signet Jewelers makes up about 2.2% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 0.43% of Signet Jewelers worth $10,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 153.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 200.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE:SIG traded up $1.93 on Monday, reaching $59.12. 26,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.86.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $373,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIG. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.