Grace & White Inc. NY Has $713,000 Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)

Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 0.10% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 42,597 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259. The stock has a market cap of $633.05 million, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.85. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2145 per share. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 132.31%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

