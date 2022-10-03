Grace & White Inc. NY Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,734,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 8.66% of Broadwind worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWEN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 344,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BWEN. StockNews.com raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded Broadwind from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Broadwind Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.89. 2,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Broadwind, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Broadwind

(Get Rating)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Featured Articles

