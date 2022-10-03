Grace & White Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND)

Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,665 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LND. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance

LND traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.93. 1,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,076. The stock has a market cap of $368.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $9.82.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.