GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Up 4.3%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 485,551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 850,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.32. The company has a market cap of C$145.18 million and a PE ratio of -8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

GoviEx Uranium Company Profile

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

