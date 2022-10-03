Gorilla Diamond Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $870,238.00 (GORILLA)

Gorilla Diamond (GORILLA) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Gorilla Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Gorilla Diamond has a market capitalization of $870,238.00 and approximately $17,908.00 worth of Gorilla Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gorilla Diamond has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009043 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Gorilla Diamond Profile

Gorilla Diamond’s launch date was April 5th, 2021. Gorilla Diamond’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Gorilla Diamond’s official website is www.gorilladiamond.com. Gorilla Diamond’s official Twitter account is @GorillaDiamondT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gorilla Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/GorillaDiamondInc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gorilla Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gorilla Diamond is creating a peer-to-peer marketplace called the Diamond Service Market (DSM). Investors earn a 6% reflection for holding $GDT, and are automatically enrolled in additional transaction reflections occurring from all sales through Gorilla Diamond Inc. Gorilla Diamond Token (GDT) is a cryptocurrency based on the Binance blockchain.”

