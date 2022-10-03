Goodwin Daniel L Takes Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. InvenTrust Properties comprises 0.7% of Goodwin Daniel L’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVT. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

IVT opened at $21.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 124.24%.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

