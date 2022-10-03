Goodwin Daniel L Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVN. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 255,870 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $2,436,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $1,850,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 744.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 131,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 115,961 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,344,000.

NYSE:EVN opened at $9.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

