Goodwin Daniel L Acquires New Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 40.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 109,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 430.34, a current ratio of 430.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.81. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 48.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

