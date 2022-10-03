Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,900 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 310,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 108.9 days.

Goodman Group Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMGSF opened at $10.02 on Monday. Goodman Group has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $19.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93.

Get Goodman Group alerts:

Goodman Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.