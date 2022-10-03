Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,900 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 310,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 108.9 days.
Goodman Group Stock Down 8.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GMGSF opened at $10.02 on Monday. Goodman Group has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $19.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93.
Goodman Group Company Profile
