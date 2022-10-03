Golden Doge Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.12 Million (GDOGE)

Golden Doge (GDOGE) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Golden Doge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golden Doge has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. Golden Doge has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $43,598.00 worth of Golden Doge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009081 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010864 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Golden Doge

Golden Doge was first traded on July 9th, 2021. Golden Doge’s total supply is 98,832,507,058,298,400 coins. Golden Doge’s official website is goldendoge.finance. Golden Doge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golden Doge

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Doge is a community-driven Binance Smart Chain (BSC) meme token that has built a “Golden Vault'' to earn holders a passive income. Following the patented formula of many meme coins before it, Golden Doge levies a 10% fee on every buy and sell transaction, which gets redistributed to existing coin holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Doge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Doge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Doge using one of the exchanges listed above.

