Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Golden Arrow Merger Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMCW remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,581. Golden Arrow Merger has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Golden Arrow Merger

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

