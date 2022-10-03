Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Short Interest Update

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the August 31st total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Globus Medical Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:GMED traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.85. 460,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,089. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $81.78. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Globus Medical Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,124,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 125.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,562,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $256,152,000 after buying an additional 2,542,264 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $163,726,000 after buying an additional 62,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 375.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,391,000 after buying an additional 1,370,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

