Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Position Lifted by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 784,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,959 shares during the quarter. Global X Uranium ETF makes up 1.2% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. GenTrust LLC owned 1.11% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $14,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 100.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $20.63. 202,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,601. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03.

