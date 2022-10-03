Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Short Interest Up 22.2% in September

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,550,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 6,180,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Global-e Online Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of GLBE opened at $27.23 on Monday. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 50.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,294,000 after purchasing an additional 355,505 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,243,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,637 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 1st quarter valued at $3,775,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,510,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,018,000 after purchasing an additional 37,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
