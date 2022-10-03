Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ) Short Interest Update

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the August 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Global Consumer Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GACQ remained flat at $10.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,639. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. Global Consumer Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.70.

Get Global Consumer Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global Consumer Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GACQ. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,680,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $9,491,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,063,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,206,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after buying an additional 527,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Consumer Acquisition by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 276,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Global Consumer Acquisition Company Profile

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Consumer Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Consumer Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.