Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 4,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 472,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.
GBTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.10 price target for the company.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.
