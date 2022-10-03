Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,300 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Givaudan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,250 to CHF 3,180 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,500 to CHF 3,800 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,456.00.

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $60.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $58.35 and a 1 year high of $105.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.22.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

