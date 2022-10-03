Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 4,150,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 674,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 1.7 %

GIL stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $895.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 44,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 184,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading

