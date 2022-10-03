Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GILGet Rating) (TSE:GIL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 4,150,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 674,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 1.7 %

GIL stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GILGet Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $895.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 44,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 184,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading

